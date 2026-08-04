Congress leader Gayathri Shanthegowda, the only woman on the initial list for the Karnataka Cabinet, reacted with restraint after her name was dropped. She reaffirmed her loyalty to the party, while the exclusion of several senior leaders has caused discontent.

Congress leader Gayathri Shanthegowda on Tuesday reacted with restraint after her name was reportedly included in the initial list for the Karnataka Cabinet expansion but removed in a revised list released minutes later.

Speaking to ANI, Shanthegowda reaffirmed her loyalty to the party and said she would abide by its decision. "I'm a loyal party worker. I don't want to react now; I've already said I'm an honest party worker. I came from the grassroots level, and I will follow whatever the party says," she said.

The drop of her name occurred during the finalisation of the cabinet under the DK Shivakumar-led government. Shanthegowda was notably the only woman leader whose name appeared in the first list of prospective ministers. However, in a swift turn of events, a second list was released just minutes later, which saw her name withdrawn. When questioned about the last-minute inclusion and subsequent removal, the Congress leader declined to comment further. "Further, I don't want to speak anything on this," she said.

Discontent Brews Among Senior Leaders

Several senior Congress leaders, including HK Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Shivanand Patil, RB Thimmapur, RV Deshpande, K Venkatesh, Krishnappa, Tanveer Sait, Appaji Nadagouda and HC Mahadevappa, were left out of the expanded ministry. Many of them have previously served as ministers in Congress governments and were considered strong contenders for Cabinet positions.

Their exclusion has triggered discussions within the party over the balance between seniority, regional representation and community considerations in the allocation of portfolios. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot approved the Cabinet expansion. The state Cabinet increased the size of the ministry to the full limit of 34, including the chief minister.

The expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet has triggered discontent among several senior Congress leaders who were left out of the ministry, with some questioning the selection process and others expressing disappointment over their exclusion. (ANI)