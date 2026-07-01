A 6-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug for a water project in Greater Noida. Police arrested a contractor after the family alleged negligence. An SDM has submitted a report to senior officials for investigation into the tragic incident.

Probe Ordered into Child's Death

Sadar SDM Ashutosh Gupta on Sunday said a report had been submitted to senior officials for an investigation into the death of a six-year-old child who drowned in a pit in Greater Noida.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said information about the incident was received late on Saturday evening. "Late yesterday evening, information was received regarding a borewell being drilled. According to local accounts, a 6-year-old child tragically drowned there," Gupta said.

He said he inspected the site on Saturday night and that a detailed report on the incident had been forwarded to higher authorities. "I inspected the site last night, and a full report regarding the incident is being submitted. I reached the site late in the evening. Based on what the locals reported, a report has been forwarded to higher officials for an investigation," he said.

Contractor Arrested, Police Say

Meanwhile, a contractor has been arrested after the child's death by falling into a pit dug for a water supply project inside Kala Dham Society in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday, even as the victim's family alleged negligence by the authorities. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ravi Shankar Nim said the incident occurred on Saturday evening within the limits of Knowledge Park Police Station. "Yesterday, in the evening, information was received that a 6-year-old boy had died in a pit that was being dug for water supply within the boundary of Kaladham Society. An immediate case was registered based on the family's complaint, and one contractor involved in the incident has been arrested and sent to jail. Other legal proceedings are ongoing," the DCP told ANI.

'Negligence of the Authorities': Victim's Father

The victim's father, Shivan, alleged negligence by the authorities and said his son was rushed to Yatharth Hospital after residents informed him about the incident. "Regarding the child, I would like to say that he is no longer with us. I arrived home yesterday evening. I was just sitting there, and I got the news from the people living in the colony that something like this had happened. I immediately took him to Yatharth Hospital. Doctors tried hard, and after that, the child was declared dead," he said.

Alleging negligence, he added, "But it's sad that despite living in a good society, we had to suffer because of the negligence of the authorities... What mistake did we make that led to the loss of my child?" (ANI)