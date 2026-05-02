Maj Gen GS Rawat (Retd) stressed Great Nicobar's strategic value for India's economy and security. He addressed ecological concerns, while Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale land grabbing and violation of tribal rights for the project.

Maj Gen Rawat on Strategic Importance and Economic Benefits

Highlighting the strategic significance of the Great Nicobar Islands, Major General GS Rawat (Retd) on Saturday said the region's proximity to the Strait of Malacca, through which a major share of global and Chinese trade passes, makes it crucial for India's security and economic ambitions, even as concerns over ecological and environmental impact remain. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Great Nicobar is 130-140 kilometres from the Strait of Malacca. 35-40% of the total trade of China and the world passes through there. It sure is a cause of concern that they will cause ecological and environmental disruption... but I assure you that if the government has approved such a large sum, it must have thought about the tribes there. Ecology, Economy, and Environment always go hand in hand. If we are to achieve economic prosperity, we must become a $10 trillion economy, and we must ensure our country's safety and security. From this perspective, the Greater Nicobar Islands have immense strategic importance."

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He highlighted the strategic and economic significance of the Great Nicobar international container transit point while addressing environmental sustainability concerns. "The international container transit point we are building here will bring us huge economic benefits, just like we currently receive in Colombo and Singapore. This will significantly impact the country's economic burden... This is an unsinkable base and a natural dominance in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean, and the Gulf, allowing us to dominate the region completely. If trees are being cut, they must be getting planted again... I can confidently say that this project will proceed while maintaining a complete balance between our plants and animals, our ecological and environmental aspects," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Land Grabbing, Violation of Rights

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale land grabbing, claiming that tribal rights and environmental safeguards were being undermined amid the Great Nicobar Project. The Raebareli MP added that settlers and tribal people were not getting proper compensation. Speaking to reporters in Vijayapuram, Gandhi said, "Your land is being taken away from you and being given to Adani and other big businessmen. The Forest Rights Act isn't being implemented there. Settlers and tribals aren't getting proper compensation. quietly, India's heritage is being stolen. We'll try to change perception and tell countrymen what's happening here, and try to protect the people of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands."