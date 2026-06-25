UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary said strict action will be taken in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already probing the matter and will spare no one found responsible.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday said strict action will be taken in the purported Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, adding that the government "will not spare those found responsible."

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Speaking on the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP's) demand for an FIR in the matter, Chaudhary said, "Even I am saying that strict action should be taken if such a thing has happened. The government will not spare those found responsible."

SIT to Probe Matter

He further said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted and is probing the matter. "The CM has taken strict action in this matter, and an SIT has been constituted. Once the SIT report comes, everything will become clear," he told ANI.

Speculation on Champat Rai

On reports suggesting the possible resignation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Chaudhary said, "It would be too early to say anything before the probe completes," he said. "As far as I know, Champat Rai ji has never indulged in such things. Let the SIT report come out," he said, adding that conclusions should not be drawn before the probe is completed.

BJP Chief Slams Opposition

Responding to criticism from the Opposition, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief alleged that political parties were attempting to defame institutions. He added that the probe should be allowed to reach its conclusion before drawing any conclusions. "It is the Opposition's work to level allegations. Today, Akhilesh Yadav is worried about Ram Janamabhoomi, but he was not worried when Ram Lalla was living under a tent. The probe into the matter is underway, and no person will be spared," he told ANI.

Background of the Allegations

The remarks came after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)