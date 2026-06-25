The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, destroyed over 40 tonnes of seized drugs in Neemuch. The operation, one of the largest by the unit, saw the disposal of contraband from 29 cases in an environmentally safe manner.

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, has destroyed more than 40 tonnes of seized narcotic drugs at a Cement Factory in Neemuch district. The destruction was carried out under the supervision of a High-Level Drug Disposal Committee as part of the agency's ongoing campaign against the illegal drug trade on Wednesday, June 24. This disposal operation is being considered as one of its largest-ever operations by CBN, Madhya Pradesh unit.

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According to an official release, the disposed contraband had been seized in 29 separate cases and was destroyed in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The destruction process was carried out in an environmentally safe manner in the presence of a representative of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and in compliance with Government of India norms.

Details of Destroyed Narcotics

The substances destroyed included 21,521.150 kg of poppy straw, 8,555 kg of opium black seeds, 15 kg of heroin, 44.755 kg of mephedrone, 352 grams of brown sugar, and 631 grams of alprazolam powder.

The disposed substance further included 67,346 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup, 720 boxes of other NDPS medicines, 1,39,260 tramadol tablets, 1,04,495 pentazocine injections, 1,47,095 buprenorphine ampoules, 1,95,380 lorazepam tablets, 1,83,200 clonazepam tablets, and 1,61,800 alprazolam tablets.

Apart from this, various other psychotropic substances, including nitrazepam, diazepam, ketamine, midazolam, and zolpidem, were also destroyed during the operation.

Opium Deposited at Government Facility

Additionally, a total of 37.649 kg of opium seized in eight separate cases will be deposited at the Government Opium and Alkaloid Works (GOAW), Neemuch, as per prescribed rules and guidelines.

The agency believes that the timely disposal of seized narcotics eliminates the possibility of their misuse and contributes significantly to efforts aimed at making society free from the menace of drug abuse. (ANI)