Delhi Cyber Police busted a fake export consultancy call centre, nabbing 18 people including the mastermind. The gang allegedly cheated exporters of over Rs 10.5 lakh by promising overseas buyers and certifications before disappearing with the money.

The Cyber Police Station of New Delhi District has busted a fake export consultancy call centre, apprehending 18 persons, including the alleged mastermind, for cheating exporters on the pretext of securing overseas buyers and export certifications.

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According to officials, the racket was exposed during the investigation of multiple NCRP cyber fraud complaints received from different parts of the country. The complainants alleged that they were contacted by individuals posing as representatives of the firm, who promised assistance in obtaining export orders from international buyers.

Details of the Fraud

Victims were initially induced to pay a registration or token amount of Rs 5,000. They were subsequently made to transfer additional sums of Rs 19,780 towards export service packages and Rs 41,300 for purported Global GAP/Trust Certification and other export-related formalities.

To establish credibility, the accused allegedly used international WhatsApp numbers and impersonated foreign buyers from various countries. Victims were shown fabricated communications and were assured that export orders were in process. However, after receiving payments, the accused either stopped responding or avoided further communication, thereby causing wrongful loss to the complainants.

Police Action and Arrests

Based on technical analysis, digital evidence and sustained investigation, a raid was conducted by a dedicated team of Cyber Police Station, New Delhi District, under the supervision of the SHO/Cyber Police Station and ACP/Connaught Place at a premises in Delhi. During the operation, a fake call centre engaged in cyber fraud activities was unearthed and subsequently busted.

Police apprehended the alleged mastermind and owner of the call centre, identified as Pradeep Kumar, along with 18 persons engaged in tele-calling and related fraudulent operations. Another accused, Sammi Kumar Giri, along with 16 telecallers (14 females and 2 males), has been bound down under Section 35(3) of BNSS.

Items Recovered

Recoveries made during the raid include 20 mobile phones, 35 SIM cards, 6 laptops, 9 CPUs and one debit card. The seized electronic devices and digital evidence are currently under analysis to identify additional victims, associates and linked cyber fraud cases.

Investigation Underway

Officials stated that so far, 19 cyber fraud complaints involving a total cheated amount of Rs 10,57,780 have been linked to the syndicate. Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network and the proceeds of crime, and to determine the full extent of the fraud.

Efforts are underway to identify other members of the network, trace the proceeds of crime and ascertain the total amount cheated from victims. Investigation is in progress. (ANI)