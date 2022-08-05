Govt reduces gap between 2nd and precaution dose of Covid vaccines on NTAGI's advice

Based on the recommendations made by the NTAGI, the interval between the second and the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines was revised from nine months to six months for all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above from July 6, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

The government informed Parliament on Friday that the time between the second and precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries 18 years of age and older has been changed from nine months to six months based on the recommendations made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stated in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha that on August 1, a total of 9.07 crore (13%) precaution doses of the Covid vaccinations were delivered to the required recipients.

According to the minister, the Center monitors the rate of Covid immunisation and has repeatedly advised the states and union territories to provide the eligible recipients with precautionary doses.

The "Har Ghar Dastak 2.0" campaign is being conducted across the country with the objective of vaccinating all due beneficiaries with the second dose and the precaution dose through door-to-door mobilisation and vaccination activity, she added.

Under the "Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava" initiative, from July 15, the precaution dose is available for free to all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above at the government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) after an interval of six months from the date of administration of the second dose, Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that ten crore people have taken the precaution dose against COVID-19 so far. The government had on July 15 launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost.

"10 crore people now have an extra layer of safety. "Under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership, 'COVID Vaccination #AmritMahotsav' is going on in full swing to provide free precaution dose for all adults," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)