Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt reduces gap between 2nd and precaution dose of Covid vaccines on NTAGI's advice

    Based on the recommendations made by the NTAGI, the interval between the second and the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines was revised from nine months to six months for all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above from July 6, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

    Govt reduces gap between 2nd and precaution dose of Covid vaccines on NTAGI's advice snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 7:12 PM IST

    The government informed Parliament on Friday that the time between the second and precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries 18 years of age and older has been changed from nine months to six months based on the recommendations made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

    Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stated in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha that on August 1, a total of 9.07 crore (13%) precaution doses of the Covid vaccinations were delivered to the required recipients.

    According to the minister, the Center monitors the rate of Covid immunisation and has repeatedly advised the states and union territories to provide the eligible recipients with precautionary doses.

    The "Har Ghar Dastak 2.0" campaign is being conducted across the country with the objective of vaccinating all due beneficiaries with the second dose and the precaution dose through door-to-door mobilisation and vaccination activity, she added. 

    Under the "Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava" initiative, from July 15, the precaution dose is available for free to all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above at the government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) after an interval of six months from the date of administration of the second dose, Pawar said.

    Also read: ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of vaccines

    Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that ten crore people have taken the precaution dose against COVID-19 so far. The government had on July 15 launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost.

    "10 crore people now have an extra layer of safety. "Under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership, 'COVID Vaccination #AmritMahotsav' is going on in full swing to provide free precaution dose for all adults," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 7:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trouble for cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    Trouble for crypto exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old child from fourth floor

    Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old child from fourth floor

    FIR against magazine over 'offending pictures' of Shiva, Kali; columnist Bibek Debroy quits snt

    FIR against magazine over 'offending pictures' of Shiva, Kali; columnist Bibek Debroy quits

    MP government orders probe into Bhopal land allotted to National Herald - adt

    MP government orders probe into Bhopal land allotted to National Herald

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to participate in campaign? know steps to register and download certificate here - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to participate in campaign? know steps to register and download certificate here

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 1 preview and prediction: Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, west ham united, leicester -ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 1 preview and prediction: Arsenal sets the ball rolling; City faces stern opening test

    Watch Crane falls off bridge while lifting truck in Odisha-tgy

    Watch: Crane falls off bridge while lifting truck in Odisha

    Prabhuji Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Prabhuji, Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach drb

    Sexy video alert: Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach

    Trouble for cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    Trouble for crypto exchange WazirX, ED freezes Rs 64.67 crore

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon