Mohammed Sinwar, younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, rose through Hamas’s military ranks to become a central figure in its Gaza leadership. Known as “The Shadow,” he was deeply involved in planning and executing terror operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday that Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been eliminated in an Israeli airstrike, following weeks of speculation over his fate.

The announcement marks a significant moment in Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which began after the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks.

Targeted in bunker under Gaza hospital

The Israeli Security Agency and the IDF claim that Mohammed Ibrahim Hassan al-Sinwar, also spelled Muhammad Sinwar was killed in an airstrike on May 13, which targeted a Hamas bunker beneath the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis. Saudi broadcaster Al-Hadath reported that his body was recovered alongside fellow Hamas commander Muhammad Shabana, although Hamas has not confirmed the death.

Israel had placed a $300,000 bounty on Sinwar’s whereabouts, underscoring his importance within the militant group.

From Khan Younis refugee camp to Hamas leadership

Born in 1975 in the Khan Younis refugee camp, Sinwar’s family was originally from a village near Ashkelon but fled during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Like many Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip, his early life was shaped by conflict and displacement.

Sinwar joined Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in 1991. That same year, he was arrested by Israel for suspected involvement in terrorism but was released within a year. During the 1990s, he also spent time in Palestinian Authority prisons.

His big break came in 2005 when he was appointed commander of the Khan Younis brigade. A year later, he participated in the high-profile abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, a move that led to Shalit’s release in 2011 in exchange for over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners—including his elder brother, Yahya Sinwar.

The shadow behind Hamas’s military operations

Nicknamed "The Shadow" for his preference to operate behind the scenes, Sinwar was known for his strategic mind and ruthless execution. He was rarely seen in public, but his influence within Hamas grew steadily. After the death of top Hamas military commander Muhammad Deif in July 2024, Sinwar assumed control of the group’s military wing.

When Yahya Sinwar was killed in an Israeli strike in October 2024, Muhammad Sinwar was next in line. He became the de facto head of Hamas’s operations in Gaza and was a critical figure in resisting Israeli offensives and delaying ceasefire and hostage negotiations.

According to a former Israeli security official, “Muhammad Sinwar was not only pivotal in the military development of Hamas, evolving it from guerrilla brigades to a more conventional army, but he also played a leading role in orchestrating long-term strategies, including kidnappings for prisoner exchanges.”

A personal mission

Israeli intelligence officers who tracked Sinwar for decades believed that his initial motivation was personal: to secure the release of his imprisoned brother, Yahya.

“He gained early influence because of his family ties, but it didn’t take long before his own operational capabilities were recognised,” an Israeli security source told local media.

Sinwar’s commitment to complex operations over high-casualty attacks distinguished him from other commanders. Israeli officials described him as a figure with “cruelty, interpersonal skills, and deep strategic understanding.”

Multiple assassination attempts

Sinwar was considered one of the most elusive figures in Hamas. He reportedly survived at least six assassination attempts by Israel in May 2021 alone. Earlier, in 2014, Hamas had falsely announced his death during that year’s conflict with Israel.

His home was repeatedly targeted and destroyed in Israeli strikes. “Operations to eliminate him were almost fantastical in scope,” one Israeli intelligence official remarked. “But they all failed, until now.”

A turning point in the Gaza war?

Sinwar’s death, if definitively confirmed, marks a major moment in Israel’s war against Hamas. Together with his brother Yahya, he was believed to be a mastermind of the October 7 attacks that left over 1,200 Israelis dead and triggered the most intense Israeli military campaign in Gaza’s history.

While Hamas has not issued a statement, Sinwar’s elimination may deal a psychological blow to the group’s leadership. However, Israel’s war cabinet has cautioned that Hamas still retains considerable manpower and infrastructure in northern Gaza and within its global network.

For now, the Israeli public views Sinwar’s killing as a symbolic victory, if not the end of the fight. The operation, confirmed weeks after the actual airstrike, signals both the intelligence complexity and the operational patience behind Israel’s campaign against Hamas’s top leadership.