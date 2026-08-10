YSRCP slammed the TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh, alleging police restrictions on protests over DSC irregularities. The party demanded Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation and a CBI inquiry, calling the promised Mega DSC a 'cheating DSC'.

YSR Congress Party spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi on Monday slammed the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging "confrontation" and police restrictions against the party's protests over alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process.

As part of the YSRCP's statewide call, party leaders and cadres held a rally in Anakapalli, demanding the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that the promised Mega DSC has been turned into a "cheating DSC." However, police stopped the bike rally at the Ring Road.

YSRCP Slams 'Intolerant' Govt

In a video released by the party, Konda Rajiv Gandhi said, " Today, N Chandrababu Naidu's government turned peaceful protests into confrontation by unleashing police restrictions across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Our leaders are being stopped, and our cadre detained merely for demanding justice for DSC aspirants. This itself clearly exposes the government's intolerance towards anyone who questions it."

He further slammed the Naidu government and Education Minister Nara Lokesh. " I would like to ask Mr N Chandrababu Naidu: if at all, according to you, the so-called DSC recruitment process was transparent, then why are you people afraid of a CBI inquiry? Your son, the so-called Minister for Education, Mr Nara Lokesh, has nothing to answer for. And your government is using police barricades to prevent the opposition from raising their voice for the DSC aspirants and the so-called DSC irregularities," the YSRCP leader said.

He added that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stood in support of the unemployed youth. " Our party chief, former Chief Minister Mr YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, gave a clear direction and instruction that our party must stand and fight for the future of unemployed youth. This itself indicates how our leader stands for the people, and on the other hand, how the government tries to silence them," he said.

Further, he added that the party leaders were not afraid of being arrested by the police. The YSRCP spokesperson said, "I would like to ask Mr Chandrababu Naidu: what is happening in Andhra Pradesh? You people are misusing the police power. Police stations cannot become political detention centres, and the misuse of police power cannot be a substitute for accountability or an answer for the so-called DSC irregularities."

" You cannot frighten us. Arrests cannot frighten us; restrictions cannot weaken us. The more you try to suppress the movement, the stronger will be our fight for the DSC aspirants. We demand a CBI inquiry on war-footing lines, and let the truth come before the public," he added.

Protest Rally Details

The rally led by YSRCP Anakapalli Constituency Coordinator Malasala Bharat Kumar and District Party President Boddeda Prasad began from Sunkarametta and proceeded towards the main junction. According to a party press release, the police stopped the bike rally at the Ring Road.

The party workers parked their bikes and continued the rally on foot, raising slogans: "Mega DSC has become a cheating DSC," "Release fee reimbursement," "Where is the unemployment allowance?" and "Nara Lokesh should resign."

After the rally reached the Four Roads Junction, former MP Satyavathi, District Party President Boddeda Prasad, and Constituency Coordinator Malasala Bharat Kumar addressed the party workers. They demanded an immediate CBI inquiry into the Mega DSC issue and questioned the government over the promised fee reimbursement for students and unemployment allowance. They also questioned the government over its promise of Rs 1,500 financial assistance for every woman. The leaders demanded that Education Minister Nara Lokesh take moral responsibility for these issues and resign immediately. (ANI)