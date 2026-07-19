Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready to hear the Opposition and urged for their cooperation. At an all-party meeting, he sought a productive session, while Opposition leaders appeared less cordial.

Govt Seeks Cooperation for Productive Session

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was prepared to hear the Opposition and expressed hope that the gesture would be reciprocated as an all-party floor leaders' meeting convened in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Rijiju said the government had convened the meeting of floor leaders to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament during the session. "The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins tomorrow. The government has convened a meeting of floor leaders from all parties today. We urge all political parties to contribute to and cooperate in ensuring the smooth conduct of this Monsoon Session. Parliament belongs to everyone. Regarding the legislative business and bills the government intends to introduce, I hope that members from both the ruling party and all opposition parties will participate constructively. The better Parliament functions, the more the country benefits," Rijiju said.

He further appealed to all parties to work together for a productive session. "I once again appeal to leaders of all parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the House and to contribute to this process. We will listen to the Opposition, and we expect them to listen to us as well," he added.

Several senior ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of State for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal, are attending the all-party meeting at the Parliament Annexe.

Opposition Strikes Critical Note

The mood among opposition MPs arriving for the same meeting was less cordial. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas criticised the functioning of the Speaker's office, alleging that it had ceased to function independently. "The Speaker has become an instrument for the acquisition, merger, takeover of the ruling party. There is nothing called an independent custodian of the Parliament or law-servant. The Speaker has become a tool in the hands of the ruling party," Brittas said before the all-party floor leaders' meeting.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also arrived at the Parliament Annexe to participate in the meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session. (ANI)