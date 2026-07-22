The government has ordered the removal of certain e-rickshaw battery management apps from app stores following reports of their misuse for unauthorised remote control. This was informed by Union Minister Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha.

Govt Acts on E-Rickshaw App Misuse

The government has taken cognisance of reports regarding the misuse of certain Battery Management System (BMS) mobile applications that enabled unauthorised remote control of e-rickshaw batteries, as per the official release. On July 3, the Government issued orders for the removal of such applications on app stores.

India's Cybersecurity Framework

Further, the Government has institutionalised a nationwide integrated and coordinated framework to strengthen cybersecurity and digital resilience across digital ecosystems, which, inter alia, includes:

Coordinated National Response

National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) under the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) to ensure coordination related to cybersecurity amongst different agencies. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is designated as the national agency for responding to cybersecurity incidents under the provisions of section 70B of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC), implemented by CERT-In, examines cyberspace to detect cyber security threats. It shares the information with concerned organisations, state governments and stakeholder agencies for taking action.

Protecting Critical Infrastructure

The Government has established the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) for protection of critical information infrastructure in the country under the provisions of section 70A of the IT Act, 2000.

Consumer Protection and Awareness

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, administered by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was enacted to modernise the framework governing consumer protection in the era of globalisation, technologies, e-commerce markets, etc. 'Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA)' project is implemented by MeitY for strengthening human resources in the area of Information Security and creating general awareness. Awareness material on various aspects of cyber hygiene & cyber security is disseminated through portals such as www.staysafeonline.in, www.infosecawareness.in and www.csk.gov.in.

This information was submitted by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Jitin Prasada, in Lok Sabha on July 22. (ANI)