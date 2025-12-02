Priyanka Gandhi slammed the govt for avoiding discussions on voter list irregularities and Delhi pollution. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Opposition to end disruptions, stating the govt is ready for any discussion.

'Govt not ready to discuss any issue': Priyanka Gandhi

With the adjournment of both houses, Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi said on Tuesday that the government is not ready to speak up on any issue, despite the ongoing irregularities in voter lists and the worsening Delhi pollution. She said, "We have been demanding a discussion on so many issues, SIR, air pollution and others, since the last session. But they (govt) are not ready to discuss any issue. Is this how the Parliament should run? Parliament is the temple of democracy; all voices should be heard, of different voices and different thought processes, there should be discussion and then decisions should be made. But they (govt) are not ready to discuss any issue."

On SIR, she said, "You are changing the voter lists every other day and cutting the names of lakhs of voters. There is ongoing vote chori (vote theft). "

On air pollution, she said, "The air pollution in Delhi is getting worse, and the Prime Minister is saying the weather is pleasant. So, should we remain silent and not discuss anything?"

Govt appeals for smooth functioning of Parliament

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday appealed to Opposition MPs to allow the House to function, amid continued protests demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "We have repeatedly urged to hold discussions in a peaceful and disciplined manner. We have always said that to raise one issue, you can't compromise on other issues. It is not right for some parties to disrupt the House."

He further said, "There is always victory and loss in elections, but taking out the anger over this defeat in Parliament is not right. We are ready to discuss any issue." Appealing to MPs, he added, "I appeal to the opposition MPs not to disrupt the House proceedings."

Opposition protests continue over SIR

Earlier, the joint opposition used the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls issue to stage protests outside Parliament on Tuesday. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, MP Mallikarjun Kharge, said, "We will continue to protest to save democracy and against injustice."

Congress and other opposition MPs began their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Tuesday, as the Parliament geared up for the second day of the Winter Session. The INDIA bloc MPs began their protest outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament ahead of today's proceedings.

Even on the first day of the Winter Session, the Lok Sabha witnessed several adjournments till noon, 2 pm, and later in the day, as opposition members insisted on discussing the ongoing SIR exercise in 12 States and Union Territories. (ANI)