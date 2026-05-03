Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated the govt intervened to reduce the Hajj airfare hike to $100. Airlines initially proposed a $400 increase due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, but negotiations brought the cost down significantly.

Govt Intervened to Reduce Hajj Airfare Hike

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday clarified the government's stance on the recent increase in Hajj airfares, stating that the central government intervened to significantly reduce the hike originally proposed by airlines following geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Union Minister Rijiju explained that the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel axis had led to a sharp rise in operational costs for aviation companies, who initially sought a much steeper price revision, speaking to reporters here.

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Negotiations Capped Increase at $100

"Some people wrote letters regarding the issue of why the Hajj fare has been increased by $100? Everyone knows that after the war between Iran and the US-Israel, the airlines requested an increase of $400. They have proposed an increase in the airfare for Hajj pilgrims to $400. We don't want poor pilgrims to be unable to go on Hajj due to financial constraints. Therefore, senior officials of the ministry sat down and negotiated with airline companies and brought the fee down from $400 to $100. So, for those going on Hajj through the Hajj Committee of India, there has been an increase of only $100, and for private operators, there has been an increase of $150", Rijiju said.

Praise for Hajj Arrangements and AI Integration

On April 22, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, congratulated pilgrims embarking on the Hajj and appreciated the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government as well as the Union government.

Speaking to ANI, Ilyasi said, "I would like to congratulate all our pilgrims who have been allowed to undertake this Hajj pilgrimage today. I would like to congratulate all our pilgrims who have been allowed to undertake this Hajj pilgrimage today. I would like to congratulate our state's Chief Minister, Adiyanath Yogi. I appreciate the various arrangements made by our state governments and the central government. "Today, I learned that for the first time, AI will be used in this Hajj pilgrimage. This is significant news globally. It is a significant fact that India is providing its pilgrims with all the facilities they need through AI. This year, 17,000 pilgrims are departing from Uttar Pradesh for the Hajj", he added.

Hajj: A Pillar of Islam

In Islam, every individual must fulfil five duties (pillars), of which Hajj is one. The other four pillars are Shahada (faith declaration), Salah (daily prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), and Sawm (fasting in Ramadan).

First Batch of Pilgrims Departs

On April 18, the first batch of Hajj 2026, carrying 371 pilgrims, departed for Mecca from New Delhi, marking the commencement of the annual pilgrimage season from India. The pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia from Indira Gandhi International Airport in the presence of Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan. (ANI)