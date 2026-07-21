Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Centre over the paper leak issue and police action on CJP protesters. The protest turned violent, injuring both police and protesters. Political leaders visited the injured at RML hospital.

Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the alleged paper leak issue and the police action during the CJP protest in the national capital, saying it was the government's responsibility to ensure the integrity of examinations. Speaking to reporters at Parliament, Yadav said the government had failed to prevent paper leaks and questioned the conduct of the ruling dispensation.

'Is this Amrit Kaal?': Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief also criticised the police action during Monday's protest, alleging that students were subjected to excessive force. "It is the government's responsibility to ensure that paper leaks do not happen. Slogans are still being raised in the House even after such theft; what could be more shameful than this?. The heads of youth and students are being cracked open by the government's lathis, you are firing tear gas shells, you are giving electric shocks. Is this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'? Is this 'Amrit Kaal'?" Yadav said.

Targeting the Centre over the demand for accountability, Yadav alleged that the Union Education Minister had not resigned because of political reasons. "Pressure for resignation is not being built because they know that if he resigns, he might reveal buried secrets," he alleged.

Yadav further said, "No one could have imagined that any government would behave in such a manner after Independence."

Leaders Visit Injured at RML Hospital

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital to meet people who were injured during the police action following the CJP protest march on Monday.

Nadda arrived at the hospital and interacted with those admitted for treatment after sustaining injuries during the protest.

During his visit, the Union Minister also held a meeting with doctors to review the condition of the injured and the medical care being provided to them.

After reviewing the treatment arrangements and meeting the injured persons, Nadda departed from the hospital.

Apart from Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with the injured protesters at the RML hospital.

Protest Turns Violent, CJP Firm on Demands

CJP's protest march towards Parliament on Monday turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries.

According to police, protesters allegedly pelted stones and other objects at personnel, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property.

Police have registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.

The CJP delegation had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed demands including the resignation of Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns. Nadda, who is also Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, said a proposal had been received from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Update

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

According to the latest hospital bulletin, his vital parameters remain stable, though his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side and his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L.

The hospital added that Wangchuk was receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplementation but continued to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite medical advice.

Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the NEET exam paper leak, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18. (ANI)