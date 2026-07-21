Congress general secretary KC Venugopal targeted PM Modi, calling him 'anti-student' and holding him responsible for police action on protestors over the NEET-UG paper leak. He termed the govt 'scared' and said the issue would be raised in Parliament.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "totally anti-student, anti-youth" and holding him directly responsible for police action on student protestors in the CJP parliament march over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

"This entire country is now witnessing that this Modi is totally anti-student, anti-youth. He doesn't know the psychology of students, of the youth of this country. He doesn't know the pain of the youth and students of this country. That's why he is doing like this. He is completely responsible for yesterday's incident. How many students are in the hospital now? What crime have they committed? Only peaceful protest. If even that is not allowed in this country," Venugopal told reporters outside parliament.

'Totally anti-student, anti-youth': KC Venugopal targets PM Modi

He said the government's handling of the protest exposed its true character, questioning the need for such a crackdown. "The brutal attitude of this government, Modi government, is clearly witnessed in the national capital today... Students from all over the country were here to agitate only on NEET and CBSE exams. Come what may, they have genuine issues. The students of India have genuine issues. On that issue, they are doing a peaceful protest. Is this the way to deal with that protest?" he asked.

'Scared and insensitive government'

Venugopal went on to accuse the Centre of acting out of fear rather than conviction. "This government is a totally scared government. This government is totally insensitive. We are going to raise this issue again in the House today. We already moved an adjournment motion condemning the lathi charge and asking for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and asking for clear-cut action on the NEET-CBSE exam leakage," he said.

Venugopal's remarks came as he submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the ongoing crisis in the country's examination system, alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations, and police action against protesting students.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also said that "students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future" and demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament's Monsoon Session on the alleged brutality against students and the NEET examination paper leak crisis in a post on X.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been marked by repeated disruptions since it began on Monday, with opposition MPs across parties forcing adjournments in both Houses over the NEET-UG issue. (ANI)