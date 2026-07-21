Mumbai Police have registered cases against more than 50 CJP protesters for a demonstration at Chaityabhoomi. They were protesting activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal from a hunger strike and demanding the education minister's resignation over NEET leaks.

Cases against CJP protesters in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have registered three separate cases against more than 50 protesters in connection with the CJP protest held at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to Mumbai Police sources, legal action was initiated after the protesters allegedly participated in the demonstration without obtaining the required permission from the authorities. The cases have been registered against more than 50 protesters, sources added.

Several people, including students, reached near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to protest against activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal from a hunger strike in Delhi and demand the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET examination paper leaks, after which they were detained from the protest site.

Delhi Police probe protest violence

Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike over alleged exam irregularities and education reforms, was taken to hospital by Delhi Police on July 18, which led to protests across several cities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and is probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

According to police sources, the FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

On Monday, the police released footage showing stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area. Police said miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The Delhi Police has examined more than 250 videos, including mobile phone clips, CCTV footage, drone footage and police body camera footage, to identify those involved in the alleged violence, sources said.

Based on the video footage, police are identifying the alleged miscreants involved in the protest. The investigation will also focus on determining whether any of those identified have a prior criminal record.

Police are also probing whether those involved in Monday's violence had reached Jantar Mantar as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. The probe will examine whether individuals involved in stone-pelting, vandalism and attacks on police vehicles and personnel during the CJP's Parliament march on July 20 were carrying out the violence in an organised manner.

The police are also investigating whether WhatsApp or Telegram groups were created to mobilise people before the violence occurred in New Delhi.

The CJP's protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, with a party delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, even as a march towards Parliament turned violent. (ANI)