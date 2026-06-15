The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has assured that fertiliser stock is comfortable for Kharif 2026, with stock at 51% of the reassessed requirement. The government attributes this to better planning and efficient logistics management.

Following the announcement of a 60-day peace agreement between the United States and Iran, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Monday assured that the country's fertiliser stock position remains comfortable for the ongoing Kharif 2026 season.

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Addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers, Bandana Preyashi, said the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) has reassessed the fertiliser requirement for the Kharif season at 383.9 lakh metric tonnes (LMT).

Fertiliser Stock Position Comfortable for Kharif 2026

"The overall stock position of fertilisers in the country is comfortable for the Kharif 2026. The fertiliser requirement has been reassessed by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) at 383.9 LMT; against this, the stock as of today is 196.65 LMT, significantly higher than the usual level of 33 per cent--we are at 51 per cent," said Preyashi. She attributed the improved stock situation to "better planning, advanced stocking and efficient logistics management" by the government.

Farmer Purchases and Shift to Organic Alternatives

According to the Ministry, Indian farmers have already purchased 102.78 LMT of chemical fertilisers during the ongoing Kharif season, accounting for approximately 27 per cent of the total seasonal requirement.

Preyashi further stated that the country currently has around 22.67 LMT of organic manure stock, while farmers have purchased 11.82 LMT of organic manure, a substantial increase from 3.31 LMT during the corresponding period last year.

"This reflects improved planning, advanced stocking, and efficient logistics management by the government. Indian farmers have already purchased a total of 102.78 LMT of chemical fertilisers in the ongoing Kharif season till today, which is approximately 27 per cent of the total requirement. The stock of organic manure in the country is available at about 22.67 LMT, and Indian farmers have purchased 11.82 LMT of organic manure, compared to 3.31 LMT during the corresponding period last year," said Preyashi.

"This substantial increase reflects the government's positive trend towards greater adoption of organic nutrient sources and indicates a gradual shift in farmers' preference from chemical fertilisers to organic alternatives," she added.

No Major Supply Challenges

Reassuring farmers about supply availability, Preyashi said that no major challenges have emerged in the ongoing Kharif season. "At present, we have seen no major challenge to the availability of fertilisers in the ongoing Kharif season. A total of 123.65 LMT of domestic production and 39.36 LMT of imports of fertilisers have been undertaken after the crisis, adding 163.01 LMT to overall availability," she added. (ANI)