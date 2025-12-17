BJP's CR Kesavan defended replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM-G Bill, calling Congress the 'antithesis' to Gandhi's ideals. The opposition plans nationwide protests, accusing the BJP of dismantling welfare and erasing Gandhi's legacy.

'Congress antithesis to Gandhi's ideals': BJP

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday defended the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he and his party are "antithesis" to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and principles, adding that this bill will empower the poor and disadvantaged sections and aligns with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Rahul Gandhi and Congress are antithesis when it comes to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and principles. Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of Ram Rajya, and Congress leaders are allergic to even the mention of Lord Ram. This bill will empower the poor and disadvantaged sections. This was the same Congress that filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming there is no historical proof of Lord Ram. What is the locus standi of Rahul Gandhi and Congress to speak about Mahatma Gandhi?"

'Bill realises Gram Swaraj vision'

Kesavan said that people can see through Rahul Gandhi's "fakery" and "hypocrisy", adding that the reformed legislation provides multifold benefits to the workers. "This transformative Bill increases the number of guaranteed work days, provides an unemployment allowance, and is true cooperative federalism. It realises the vision of Gram Swaraj of Mahatma Gandhi, so we thank the Prime Minister for this commendable initiative," he added.

VB-G RAM-G Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha

On Tuesday, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also referred to as the VB-G RAM-G Bill, in Lok Sabha. It aims to replace the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Opposition Plans Protests

The introduction of the Bill was met with uproar from the Opposition MPs. Opposing the Bill, Congress has announced a series of nationwide protests today, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare" and replace it with charity controlled from the Centre.

The party has directed its state units (Pradesh Congress Committees) to organise protests at all district headquarters. The demonstrations will feature portraits of Mahatma Gandhi to symbolise resistance against the "erasure of his name and values" and highlight the potential impact of the new law on millions of beneficiaries. (ANI)