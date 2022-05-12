'Why are Kerala leaders silent?' Governor Khan fumes over Muslim hardliner 'terrorising' girl

"Even Muslims like me, I have fear. If they have an upper hand, they will impose their code and their will on every woman," Governor told media persons

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sharply criticized Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama over a video that emerged a couple of days ago from Malappuram showing the outfit's leader MT Abdulla Musaliyar reprimanding the members for inviting a girl on stage to receive an award.

In the video, Musaliyar allegedly scolded the organisers for inviting a girl to the stage and warned them that doing so was against the rules of Samastha. The incident happened during the inauguration of a madrassa building in Mallapuram when IUML leader Panakkad Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal handed over the award to the girl student.

Calling it a conspiracy to lock women in the house, the governor called for a case to be registered against the Samastha leader. He also expressed anguish over the silence of the political leadership on the matter.

"I regret that the kind of reaction that should have come from a society like Kerala, which is known for gender equality and protecting the honour and dignity of women... If that protest had come, then there was no need for me to speak," Governor Khan said.

"The definition of terror is when someone tries to threaten the other person to accept views against his or her own choice. The girl was chastised unnecessarily for doing well in exams? What kind of society are we living in? How can we allow these things to go on? They might have 100,000 madrassas, but I will not keep my conscience suppressed. What has surprised me more is that no case has been lodged so far; no cognizance has been taken. Are we going to leave our daughters to the whims and will of these people," the Governor asked.

Slamming the hardline members of the outfit at the event, the Governor said, "If you look at the video, the girl is wearing Hijab. I have been right from the beginning when I said that they are not campaigning for Hijab, but rather it is a conspiracy to push back women into the four walls of the house, to close their career options so that they lose their interest in education. She was wearing a Hijab. If you are fighting for Hijab, they why are you objecting to the girl and insulting her on the stage? That's because you ultimate purpose is not Hijab. These are the people who are responsible for creating Islamophobia all over the world. Even Muslims like me, I have fear. If they have an upper hand, they will impose their code and their will on every woman."

