Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the 71st STPI Centre in Gorakhpur to boost the state's digital and startup ecosystem. The facility aims to support innovators and IT firms, fostering growth, innovation, and job creation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the 71st Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre in Gorakhpur today, marking a significant step towards boosting the state's digital and startup ecosystem. The new STPI facility in Gorakhpur has been designed to support startups, IT companies, and innovators and is expected to accelerate growth, innovation, and generate employment opportunities.

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CM Outlines Vision for Digital Uttar Pradesh

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath credited the initiative to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, today Gorakhpur will witness the inauguration of the 71st Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre, marking a key milestone in strengthening Uttar Pradesh's digital and startup ecosystem," he said.

He further added that the modern facility would play a crucial role in advancing technology-driven development in the state. "Designed to support startups, IT companies, and innovators, this modern facility will accelerate growth, innovation and employment opportunities. I look forward to engaging with innovators and partners shaping India's digital future. This initiative reflects our vision of making Uttar Pradesh a hub of technology and investment. Jai Hind!" the Chief Minister said.

About Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is a premier S&T organization under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) engaged in promoting IT/ITES Industry, innovation, R&D, start-ups, product/IP creation in the field of emerging technologies like IoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Computer Vision, Robotics, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Augmented & Virtual Reality, Animation & Visual effect, Data Science & Analytics for various domains like Gaming, FinTech, Agritech, MedTech, Autonomous Connected Electric & Shared(ACES) Mobility, ESDM, Cyber Security, Industry 4.0, Drone, Efficiency Augmentation, etc, according to official website of STPI.

Since its inception in 1991, STPI has been working towards equitable and inclusive IT-led growth pan-India, which in turn has helped promoting Software exports, Science, Technology & Innovation (STI) and Software product development, as stated in website. (ANI)