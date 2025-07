Bihar police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, shot dead in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on July 4.

The Bihar Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder case of businessman Gopal Khemka. SIT has been formed on businessman Gopal Khemka murder case by Bihar police, SP City Central will lead this SIT, as per Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar.

Meanwhile, the forensic team arrived at the crime scene on Saturday morning following Gopal Khemka's murder in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

Police have launched an investigation after a businessman was allegedly shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan in Bihar, a police officer said earlier. The incident took place on July 4.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna, Diksha told ANI on Saturday, “On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan...”

"The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway... One bullet and one shell have been recovered...", the police official added.

On June 10, two youths were shot dead near a temple in the Bikram police station area of Paliganj subdivision of Patna district. An Apache motorcycle and 12 bullet shells were recovered from the spot.

According to police, the double murder took place near Guerrilla Sthan on Manjhauli-Singhara Road. Locals informed police via Dial 112, after which a team reached the scene and took custody of the bodies.

Police said both youths were shot at close range, likely while they were at the temple, which led to instant death. The mobile phone found in one victim's pocket helped identify him as a resident of Baghakol in Bikram block. According to the police, efforts were taken to confirm the identity of the second youth.

“The bodies of two persons were recovered on the side of Manjhauli-Singhara road under Bikram police station. Prima facie, both persons appear to have been shot dead. Forensic evidence has been collected by the police with the help of the FSL team, and the incident is being investigated with the help of the dog squad team.”