Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality

The role of men in women's empowerment is vital for achieving true gender equality. This Women's Day 2025, let's recognize the importance of men's involvement in the journey towards gender equality and commit to working together for a better future.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 7:48 AM IST

International Women's Day 2025 is a time to celebrate the achievements and journey of women through ages. This also is a reminder to advocate for gender equality. While women have made significant strides in various fields, the journey towards true gender equality remains still an ongoing issue. Men play a vital role in supporting and promoting women's empowerment.

The Role of Men in Women’s Empowerment:

Understanding Gender Equality

Gender equality is an important topic to understand; this is simply the equality among all the genders in terms of education, job offers, careers, health facility access, etc. It involves challenging the societal barriers and gender-based discrimination. Men can contribute their part to achieve gender equality when they understand the concept better.

Supporting Women's Rights

Men can take a stand to support women's rights by bringing awareness to policies and initiatives to promote gender equality. This process also includes supporting equal pay, access to education and healthcare, and protection against gender-based violence. Men can stand up for women's rights and help them to achieve gender equality.

Challenging Gender Stereotypes

Gender stereotypes can limit the potential of both men and women in their lives. Men can come up challenging these stereotypes that have certain works only considered as feminine duties and certain responsibilities are considered as masculine duties. Instead, they can come up by making the environment where everyone gets an opportunity to do so.

Promoting Women's Leadership

Men can play a significant role in promoting women's leadership by supporting and mentoring women in their professional and personal lives rather than dominating them in male-dominated fields. This also advocates women's opportunities for skill development and creating inclusive space to work and develop with a dynamic workforce.

Engaging in Shared Responsibilities

Gender equality also involves sharing responsibilities at home and at the workplace. Men can help women by contributing their part to women's empowerment by taking an active role in household chores and work responsibilities. This not only supports women but also sets a positive example for future generations to strive towards feminism.

ALSO READ:  Women’s Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in Sports

Speaking Out Against Gender-Based Violence

Gender-based violence is an issue that needs attention. Men can play a vital role in preventing gender-based violence by speaking out against it and supporting the survivors. This includes challenging and also being vocal against harmful behaviors and attitudes leading to gender-based violence.

Educating the Next Generation

Men have the power to shape the attitudes and behaviors of the next generation of boys. By educating boys and young men about gender equality, respect, and consent, men can help create a future where gender-based discrimination and violence are no longer tolerated.

ALSO READ:  Women's Day 2025: Role, importance, perks of Gender Equality in 2025

