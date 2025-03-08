Nuclear, space scientists to Chess Master, women team takes over PM Modi's social media on Women's Day

On International Women's Day (March 8), women achievers from various fields took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts. This initiative, announced by PM Modi on February 23, aimed to highlight and celebrate the contributions of inspiring women by giving them a platform to share their experiences and work with the nation.

Nuclear, space scientists to Chess master, women team takes over PM Modi's social media on international Womens Day anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 8, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women's Day, women who have excelled in various fields took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts on Saturday (Mar 08). 

In her first post shared on PM Modi's X handle, Chess master Vaishali Rameshbabu wrote, "Vanakkam! I am @chessvaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru @narendramodi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments."

Earlier on February 23, as a special gesture, PM Modi said that on Women's Day (March 8) he would hand over his social media accounts, including X and Instagram, to a select group of inspiring women for a day during which they could share their work and experiences with their countrymen.

In his address in the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that these women, who have excelled in various fields, will use the platforms to share their achievements, experiences, and challenges with the nation.

