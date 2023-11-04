Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Good luck & blessings...' PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the girl who had brought his sketch to a public meeting addressed by him in Chhattisgarh. Writing to her on Friday, Modi thanked her and said he has always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh and they have also contributed enthusiastically to the country’s development.

    Good luck and blessings PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to a girl named Akanksha who had held up a sketch of his, that she had drawn, at his rally in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on November 2. During the Prime Minister's speech at the Kanker rally on November 2, a small girl was observed holding up a drawing of him. PM Modi saw the sketch in the crowd and asked his team to collect the sketch from the young girl.

    In the letter addressed to Akanksha, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude, saying, “Dear Akanksha, Good luck and blessings. The sketch you brought to Kanker's program has reached me. Thank you very much for this loving expression."

    "May you have immense success going forward and use your accomplishments to honour your family, society, and nation. Best wishes for the future," PM added in his letter.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

    "The next 25 years are going to be important for young daughters like you. In these years, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will fulfil their dreams and provide a new direction for the future of the country," he added.

     He also encouraged her to pursue her passion for art and keep practicing. He said that art is a powerful medium to express one’s thoughts and emotions. "My strength in serving the country comes from the love and sense of belonging I get from each and every one of you. Our goal has been to provide our girls with a safe, secure, and well-equipped country," PM Modi concluded in his letter.

    This heartwarming gesture from the Prime Minister has won the hearts of many, as it shows his affection and appreciation for the young artists of the country.

    Also Read | Rajasthan Election 2023: 'I feel that I can retire now,' says Vasundhara Raje on son's speech during rally

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Eat Kochi Eat food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Popular food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Congress never gave anything to poor except deception says PM Modi gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms anr

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Recent Stories

    All about Deepika Padukone's floral motifs rhinestones dress RBA

    All about Deepika Padukone's floral motifs rhinestones dress

    Football Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses Marcus Rashford's nightclub controversy after derby defeat osf

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses Marcus Rashford's nightclub controversy after derby defeat

    Kerala: Eat Kochi Eat food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Popular food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi

    Cocktail to Dear Zindagi: 7 Bollywood movies to watch during breakup ATG

    Cocktail to Dear Zindagi: 7 Bollywood movies to watch during breakup

    Kendall Jenner 28th Birthday: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner share amazing pictures of supermodel (Photos) RBA

    Kendall Jenner 28th Birthday: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner share amazing pictures of supermodel (Photos)

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon