Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

    Details awaited

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Congress never gave anything to poor except deception says PM Modi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Durg today (November 4). Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "It is the track record of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that we do what we say. Chhattisgarh was formed by the BJP and I give you a guarantee that BJP will shape Chhattisgarh. But Congress party's 'jhooth ka pulinda' is standing before BJP's 'sankalp patra'. Congress party's priority is to fill its coffers through corruption."

    PM Modi also hit out at the Congress party over betting charges against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He accused the Congress of using hawala money brought by illegal betting operators to fund its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh.

     

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms anr

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Aluva rape and murder case: Family seeks death for convict while court considers his mental health anr

    Aluva rape and murder case: Family seeks death for convict while court considers his mental health

    Rajasthan Election 2023 I feel that I can retire now says Vasundhara Raje on son's speech during rally gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: 'I feel that I can retire now,' says Vasundhara Raje on son's speech during rally

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi's dreamy wedding pictures give 'fairytale' vibes - SEE PHOTOS

    Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi's dreamy wedding pictures give 'fairytale' vibes - SEE PHOTOS

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms anr

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon