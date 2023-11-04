Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Durg today (November 4). Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "It is the track record of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that we do what we say. Chhattisgarh was formed by the BJP and I give you a guarantee that BJP will shape Chhattisgarh. But Congress party's 'jhooth ka pulinda' is standing before BJP's 'sankalp patra'. Congress party's priority is to fill its coffers through corruption."

PM Modi also hit out at the Congress party over betting charges against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He accused the Congress of using hawala money brought by illegal betting operators to fund its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh.