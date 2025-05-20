The Indian Army on Monday highlighted that Operation Sindoor was a calculated and mission-oriented strike that was aimed at destroying the enemy's terror infrastructure and posts facilitating infiltration.

The Indian Army on Monday highlighted that Operation Sindoor was a calculated and mission-oriented strike that was aimed at destroying the enemy's terror infrastructure and posts facilitating infiltration.

Speaking to ANI, an Indian Army Major said, "Goli unhone chalayi thi par dhamaka humne kiya." He further said, “Operation Sindoor was not a reaction; it was a calculated and mission-oriented strike. Our intention was very clear: we had to destroy the enemy's terror infrastructure and posts that help infiltration. We were fully prepared for this--mentally, tactically, and logistically.”

The Indian Army executed the operation using advanced indigenous radar systems and various target acquisition systems. However, the soldiers' spirit was the most crucial factor. Despite intense artillery fire from Pakistan's side, the Indian Army ensured no casualties on its side.

"For this, we had indigenous advanced radar system and various target acquisition systems, but apart from this, the most important thing was the spirit of our soldiers... There was a lot of artillery fire from Pakistan's side, I can say with pride that there were no casualties from our side." the Major explained.

The operation targeted enemy posts and terror infrastructure, particularly after Pakistan started targeting civilian areas and military installations.

The Major said, " Our goal was to destroy their terror infrastructure. When they started targeting our civilian area and military installations, our intention was clear - if they fire shells on our village, we will also destroy their post. Every shell of ours was an answer to them. We ensured that no civilian was killed."

Additionally, the Major said that Operation Sindoor not only destroyed posts but also their morale. “Operation Sindoor not only destroyed their posts but also their morale. We had our moment and we made it count. We have given such a reply that they will always remember this operation and will think a hundred times before doing anything in future.”

On Sunday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Longewala in the forward areas of the Konark Corps in the desert sector to congratulate the troops for their exemplary role during Operation Sindoor and review the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force.

The desert stretches from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a swift and coordinated operational response from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and BSF. These joint actions not only blunted enemy intent but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front.

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army rapidly deployed surveillance assets and air defence systems in close coordination with the IAF and BSF, the calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats.

During his interaction with soldiers of the Konark Corps, the Army Chief exhorted a spirited "Shabash!", acknowledging their valour, unwavering commitment, and dogged determination in defending the International Boundary. He praised the troops for their vigilant actions, including the successful neutralisation of enemy drone incursions, which effectively prevented any misadventure by the adversary in the desert theatre.

General Dwivedi also commended the commanders and units for their professionalism, high morale, and integrated execution of operational plans. He highlighted the Army's tradition of honour and its unflinching readiness to meet future challenges with decisive force, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring high operational preparedness amidst a dynamic security environment.

Appreciating the fortitude of men and women serving in the harsh desert terrain amid peak summer conditions, the Army Chief conveyed his and the Nation's admiration for their unrelenting service in defence of national objectives.

