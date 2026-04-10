Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi slammed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he is in 'panic mode' and reacting with 'desperation' by filing an FIR against Pawan Khera over allegations against the CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Gogoi claims CM in 'panic mode'

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday lambasted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over an FIR filed by the Chief Minister's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma against Pawan Khera, saying that he was "in panic mode" and reacting out of "desperation".

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Speaking to ANI here, Gogoi said the Chief Minister was reacting strongly because he didn't expect that "reports would become so viral". Pawan Khera had earlier alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA. "I think CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has totally panicked. He has gone into panic mode. He didn't expect that reports would become so viral. So, in the last 5-6 days, he has been literally tearing his hair out. His desperation can be seen in his words, actions, and on his face. I would just like to say that just by shouting, truth does not become a lie; just by showcasing that you have the power to investigate doesn't mean that fact becomes fiction," Gogoi said.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister was attempting to intimidate the media and political opponents, asserting that such reactions were indicative of political pressure. "Every day he is threatening journalists, media owners...So, it is his desperation; he is in total panic...If you were so confident, you would not have panicked and reacted in such an extreme manner," he added.

Sarma denies allegations, vows stern action

The remarks come in the backdrop of escalating political exchanges between the Assam Congress and the ruling BJP in the state after the Telangana High Court on Friday granted one week's anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in a case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma in connection with allegations made over passport and property disclosures.

The Sarma family has strongly denied Pawan Khera's multiple passports and property in Dubai claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups. Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

He also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course." (ANI)