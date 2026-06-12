Two alleged criminals, Gopal and Saurabh, sustained gunshot injuries to their legs during an encounter with the Delhi Police Crime Branch in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The duo were allegedly planning a crime and have been admitted to AIIMS.

Two Criminals Injured in Delhi Police Encounter

Two alleged criminals sustained gunshot injuries during an encounter with the Delhi Police Crime Branch near Aurobindo College in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi late Thursday night, police said.

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According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch had received information that two men, identified as Gopal and Saurabh, residents of the Loni area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, were in the Malviya Nagar area and were allegedly planning to commit a crime.

Acting on the input, a Crime Branch team laid a trap near Aurobindo College to intercept the suspects. Police said the two men allegedly attempted to flee after spotting the Crime Branch team, leading to an encounter between the suspects and police personnel.

During the operation, both suspects sustained gunshot injuries to their right legs and were subsequently overpowered by the Crime Branch team, according to police.

The injured men were shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and are currently undergoing medical care, police said.

Delhi Police identified the two injured suspects as Gopal and Saurabh, both residents of the Loni area in Ghaziabad. According to police, the operation was carried out after the Crime Branch received specific information regarding the movement of the two suspects in the Malviya Nagar area.

Investigation Underway

A trap was subsequently laid near Aurobindo College, where the encounter took place. Police said both suspects sustained injuries to their right legs during the operation and were taken to AIIMS Hospital after being apprehended. Further details regarding the alleged crime the two men were planning to commit were not immediately available. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Recent Firing Incident in South Delhi

The incident comes days after unidentified men allegedly opened fire in the air in the Lado Sarai area of South Delhi. According to Delhi Police, the firing incident took place at around 5 pm, following which police and forensic teams visited the spot and collected evidence. (ANI)