APCC president Gaurav Gogoi condemned the arson at 'Forest Man' Jadav Payeng's Molai Kathoni, alleging govt patronage and a sand mafia nexus. He demanded a probe, while student bodies expressed concern over threats to Payeng's life.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday, strongly condemned the incident of arson allegedly carried out by miscreants at Molai Kathoni, the forest created by globally renowned "Forest Man" Jadav Payeng.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a statement, Gogoi said that without government patronage, "no miscreant would dare to destroy a forest area". Gogoi stated, "The news that miscreants have set fire to and destroyed a part of the forest known as Molai Kathoni, which has been painstakingly developed through personal initiative by globally acclaimed Forest Man Jadav Payeng and his daughter Munmuni Payeng, has shocked every conscious individual. This is an extremely hateful and condemnable act."

Gogoi Links Arson to Sand Mafia, Demands Probe

He further said that the incident of setting fire to Molai Kathoni, of which Jadav Payeng has become a 'brand ambassador' of environmental conservation, is not an ordinary incident. Questioning the motive behind the act, Gogoi asked, "Why would miscreants set fire to a forest like Molai Kathoni and for what purpose was such a heinous act committed?"

He continued, "Reports in various media have indicated the involvement of a sand mafia nexus in this incident. Allegations have surfaced that, despite continuous opposition from Jadav Payeng, the Forest Department granted permission for sand mining in the riverine areas adjacent to Molai Kathoni. Considering the ecological sensitivity of the Molai Kathoni region, we demand that the government and administration immediately review the matter of sand mining in the area and cancel the licenses."

Gogoi further demanded that the government and administration demonstrate sincerity by conducting a proper investigation into the arson incident at Molai Kathoni, immediately arresting the culprits and imposing stringent punishment, and taking effective steps to put an end to the sand mafia's rule.

Concerns Over 'Forest Man' Jadav Payeng's Safety

Meanwhile, the student community of Assam also expressed serious concern over the "grave threat" to the life of Forest Man Jadav Payeng. The State President of NSUI, Kaushik Kashyap, on Monday, held discussions with internationally acclaimed environmentalist Jadav Payeng and confirmed the threats to his life.

He demanded that the government take all necessary measures to provide adequate security to Forest Man Payeng. After interacting with Payeng, Kaushik Kashyap said in a press statement on Monday that during Payeng's absence, a malicious group set fire to the forest he had nurtured, thereby posing a threat to Assam's ecological balance.

He added that the three crore people of Assam are alert and united in protecting Forest Man Payeng and the forest he created. "The people will ensure Jadav Payeng's security by any means necessary."

Kashyap further stated that if the government is unable to provide security, it should make that clear; in that case, the people of Assam will take responsibility for ensuring the Forest Man's safety. (ANI)