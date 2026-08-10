Coritiba defender Jacy Maranhão disappeared into a tunnel while celebrating his goal. The goal was later ruled out by VAR, and he was injured.

A Brazilian footballer has unintentionally produced one of the most bizarre goal celebrations of all time. Coritiba defender Jacy Maranhão disappeared from view while leaping toward the stands during a league match against Chapecoense, disappearing into a gap behind the advertising hoardings.

Maranhão had just scored what seemed to be Coritiba's second goal, giving his side a 2-0 advantage. The 29-year-old was elated and headed toward the advertising boards to celebrate with supporters.

He took a leap of faith, expecting to land close to the fans. Instead, he plunged into an uncovered tunnel leading to the dressing rooms. The tunnel had been opened ahead of half-time, leaving a gap behind the hoardings. Unaware of what awaited him, Maranhão went over the barrier and disappeared from sight, leaving teammates and nearby staff scrambling to check on him.

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Maranhão landed in uncovered tunnel behind advertising boards

He eventually climbed back onto the pitch, but the fall had clearly taken its toll. The defender was unable to continue after the interval and was later seen on the substitutes' bench with ice wrapped around his ankle.

The injury wasn't the end of the ordeal. The defender's goal was subsequently ruled out following a VAR review, with a foul identified in the build-up. What had started as a moment of joy ended in disappointment for Maranhão.

Coritiba nevertheless held on for a 2-1 victory. However, Maranhão's celebration became one of the most memorable moments of the match for all the wrong reasons.