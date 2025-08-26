Brenden Valentine Crasto, a Roman Catholic originally from Pakistan and long-time resident of Anjuna, expressed gratitude after receiving his Indian citizenship certificate under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Brenden Valentine Crasto, a Roman Catholic originally from Pakistan and long-time resident of Anjuna, expressed gratitude after receiving his Indian citizenship certificate under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, saying he had been waiting for it for a long time and was thankful for the fast process. He is the third Pakistani national in Goa to obtain Indian citizenship.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant handed over the certificate in Porvorim. On Monday, Crasto told ANI, “I was waiting for this citizenship for a long time and I am very thankful to the CAA. The process was very fast.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Sawant said that his government was committed to ensuring housing for the underprivileged through its flagship 'Mera Ghar' scheme. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, “We had given houses to some people in our constituency. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we conducted the housewarming ceremony for three huts... Our government worked on the principles of Antyodaya, Sarvodaya, and Gramodaya.”

"We were working to ensure that those who had nothing received it through government schemes. Under the Goa government's Mera Ghar scheme, the government was working to resolve the problems of every house and land in Goa," he told ANI.

Besides, on August 10, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the 14th edition of the Goa Marathi Film Festival in Panaji.

The Chief Minister attended the opening ceremony along with several delegates and celebrity guests, including Mahesh Manjrekar and Mrinal Kulkarni.

He also shared pictures from the event on his official social media handle, highlighting the celebration of Marathi cinema.

"I congratulated the organiser, Mr. Sanjay Shetye, for this vibrant celebration of Marathi cinema. I wholeheartedly welcomed all the film enthusiasts, artists, directors, and dignitaries who came to Goa for this festival. Their presence enriched our cultural heritage and inspired our creative community," CM Sawant wrote.