The Congress suspended Wasim Khan, President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Minority Department, for 'party indiscipline'. The party also dissolved the committee and appointed Nazir A Khan as the new Convener with immediate effect.

The Congress Minority Department on Sunday suspended Wasim Khan from the post of President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Minority Department with immediate effect, citing party indiscipline and anti-party activities. In a statement shared on X, the party said the action takes immediate effect.

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"Taking into account party indiscipline and anti-party activities, Shri Wasim Khan, President, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Minority Department, is hereby suspended from his position as President with immediate effect, " the Congress Minority Department said.

The party also dissolved the existing Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Minority Department committee with immediate effect until further orders. As this happened, the Congress appointed Nazir A Khan as the Convener of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Minority Department with immediate effect.

Leadership Intervention Ahead of 2027 Polls

Earlier on July 4, as political activity intensifies across the state, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal arrived in Goa to lead crucial strategy sessions with senior Congress leaders. The two-day visit is primarily focused on internal organisational reviews and fine-tuning the party's roadmap for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media following the initial round of discussions, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar dismissed speculation regarding the urgency of the visit, stating that it was a long-planned exercise. "His visit was pre-scheduled, fixed eight days ago. The agenda is strictly organisational review and election preparedness," Chodankar clarified, adding, "He has begun consulting with everyone to ensure we are aligned. Our primary target is to win by bringing everyone together and presenting a united front."

Chodankar further detailed that the current visit involves high-level Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meetings, which will be followed by an extended meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to disseminate strategic directives to the grassroots level.

The visit comes at a time when the Goa Congress is navigating internal challenges, including reports of growing dissent and the emergence of breakaway political factions. Political analysts suggest that Venugopal's intervention is a calculated move to reconcile party factions and solidify the Congress vote base before the 2027 polls. (ANI)