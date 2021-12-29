  • Facebook
    Goa CM Pramod Sawant revises COVID rules on restaurants, parties for New Year's eve

    Sawant stated that his administration was watching the Covid-19 positive rate and that if it rose, stern measures would be made at the task force meeting on January 3rd.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
    The Goa administration has made it essential for people to be vaccinated entirely or have a Covid-19 negative result to attend parties or visit eateries in the coastal state, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Sawant told reporters that district administrations would be notified that the new rules would come into effect by Wednesday evening. He stated that organisers of various events around the state would guarantee that the visitors obtain these credentials.

    Sawant stated that his administration was watching the Covid-19 positive rate and that if it rose, stern measures would be made at the task force meeting on January 3, 2022. He noted that a detailed guidelines directive would be released later on Wednesday. With COVID-19 cases reaching the three-figure threshold on Tuesday, the CM declined to implement curfews or restrictions, arguing that his administration did not want to interfere the tourism industry.

    Tourist numbers in the coastal state increased due to the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Goa has opted not to implement a night curfew for the time being to protect the tourism industry during the Christmas-New Year holiday season. However, hotels in the state are presently 90 per cent full, and beaches are already congested with revellers. After a nearly year-long pause owing to the Covid-19 epidemic, chartered planes from the United Kingdom have begun to arrive in the state.

    The state health department reported a dramatic increase in coronavirus infections in Goa on Tuesday, with 112 persons testing positive for the ailment.

    Also Read | Punjab makes double vaccination mandatory for visiting public places

    Meanwhile, other states like Delhi and Maharashtra have banned gatherings and celebrations as the two states continue to witness exceptional rise in the COVID cases. Additionally, the state of Punjab has also issued order stating that anyone who have not got both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination would be barred from entering public areas in the state beginning January 15.

    Also Read | No respite for Delhi, Mumbai as COVID continues to surge at faster rate

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
