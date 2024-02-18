'Give them their land': Prakash Raj compares Palestine with Kashmir; viral video sparks row (WATCH)

As the video sparks discussions and debates, thousands of individuals globally have taken to the streets to protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Israel, pledging to continue its offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza, faces widespread condemnation.

A recent video featuring actor Prakash Raj has sparked controversy on social media, where he is purportedly drawing parallels between the situations in Kashmir and Palestine. The undated video, circulating widely on various platforms, captures the actor expressing his views on justice and the complex dynamics in both regions.

In the video making rounds on social media, actor Prakash Raj is seen sharing his thoughts on the situations in Kashmir and Palestine, urging for justice. In the undated footage, he said, "What is happening in Palestine is justice. What we need is justice. You can't take sides. There is no point in taking sides. You just give them their land, that's it. Just give them their land, their dignity. How they will survive is none of your business. Where are we? We want to be big brothers. We want to be big brothers to Kashmir. We want to be big brothers to Kashmir, not done. We are always judgmental."

Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj passes away at 77, PM Modi expresses grief

As the video sparks discussions and debates, thousands of individuals globally have taken to the streets to protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Israel, pledging to continue its offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza, faces widespread condemnation.

In Madrid, Spain, a massive demonstration unfolded, with protesters waving pro-Palestinian flags and carrying banners demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The march traversed through closed-off streets, spanning from Atocha train station to the central Plaza del Sol square.

Mumbai: Atal Setu to remain closed for all vehicles for few hours today. Check timings, and other details

Demonstrators expressed solidarity with Palestine through signs reading "Peace for Palestine" and "Don't ignore Palestinian suffering."

Notably, at least six ministers from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's cabinet participated in the Madrid demonstration. Five ministers from the left-wing Sumar party, the junior coalition partners, joined Transport Minister Oscar Puente of the prime minister's Socialist party in expressing solidarity with the calls for peace and ceasefire in Gaza.