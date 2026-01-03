Karnataka LoP R. Ashoka condemned the Congress govt for allocating houses to 'Bangla people' at Kogilu Cross, demanding priority for Kannadigas. He announced a protest and legal action against the alleged irregularities in the housing scheme.

Ashoka demands housing priority for Kannadigas

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka, on Saturday, demanded that Kannadigas, instead of Bangla people at Kogilu Cross, be given priority in house allocation under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation schemes, for which around 65,000 people have reportedly applied.

After visiting the corporation and speaking with officials, Ashoka informed the media that the opposition will protest the allocation on January 5. Critising the ruling Congress government over the allocation of houses to Bangla people, he said, "Thousands of Kannadigas have applied and are waiting for houses. However, the Congress government is giving houses to Bangla residents at Kogilu Cross. We will protest against this on January 5. We will also fight legally. We will fight in the next session as well."

Plight of Kannadigas awaiting homes

He further shed light on the alleged suffering of the Kannadigas due to the issue. "Around 65,000 people from the state have applied for houses at the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. About 7,000 houses have been built under various schemes in the corporation. Another 10,000 houses are under construction. An 80-year-old woman has paid the full amount, but she has not yet been given a house. For the past four months, she has been made to run around, and that house still lacks drinking water and an electricity connection. She is living in a rented house and is anxious about having to leave it," Ashoka said.

Allegations of political foul play and procedural violations

Ashoka alleged that the Kannadigas are being caught in the crossfire of the conflict between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, adding that the government is bending rules "only at the Kogilu Cross to give houses" without due process.

Ashoka also questioned the authenticity of the people being allocated houses by the Congress government. "It is not possible to suddenly give houses at Kogilu Cross. People have to apply, get verified by the MLA committee, and be selected. A project in Chikkabanavara has been in progress for five to six years. But the government is bending the rules only at Kogilu Cross to give houses. There is no proof that the people there are even from this country. There is no information about their origins or where their parents are. This is a conflict between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Venugopal. Because of this, Kannadigas are becoming victims," Ashoka stated.

Genealogy should be mandatory

He asserted that genealogy should be mandatory in housing allocation to ensure that only the needy can avail themselves of the opportunity. "Even though 13,000 people lost their homes due to floods, they have not been given houses. MLAs from North Karnataka are coming here and asking for houses on behalf of flood victims. If officials violate rules, they themselves will become scapegoats. Therefore, genealogy should be made mandatory when giving houses," he said.

Infiltration and vote bank politics alleged

Ashoka also alleged that the Congress had placed "a gang that makes Aadhar cards for Rs 16,000". "As soon as it was said that a BJP delegation would come to Kogilu Cross, they brought and settled Kannadigas there. There is a gang that makes Aadhaar cards for Rs 16,000. For votes, they have made such people settle here. Out of 160 million people in Bangladesh, 30 million are missing, and 2-2.5 million have come to Karnataka. The government has identified 6-8 lakh Bangladeshis. Why the insistence on giving them houses? If houses are to be given, priority should be given to Kannadigas," he said.

Furthermore, he accused Congress of opposing the revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal to remove infiltrators. "A car from West Bengal was found at Kogilu Cross...In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is releasing Bangla infiltrators. To prevent that, voter lists are being revised. But Congress is opposing it," he said.

LoP slams govt on deteriorating law and order

He further slammed the government for deteriorated law and order in the state and increased mental pressure on police officials, terming it "a murderous government." "Law and order have deteriorated under Congress, and mental pressure on police officials has increased. Police officials get postings only if they pay money."

Referring to the recent violent clash that broke out between the BJP and Congress workers in Ballari, Ashoka accused Congress of allowing the accused to escape, adding that the officials are committing suicide under pressure. "There was an attempt to shoot at Janardhan Reddy in Ballari. The SP has been made a scapegoat and suspended for that. The SP was suspended for saying that MLA Bharat Reddy's gunman fired the shot. Now that SP has attempted suicide. They have only seized the gun and allowed the accused to escape the state. They file an FIR after they have fled. Due to government pressure, officials are committing suicide. 12 police officials have committed suicide. If they suspended the SP within two hours, then the Home Minister, who has been a minister for two and a half years, and Zameer Ahmed should have been suspended. This is a government of hanging fate," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)