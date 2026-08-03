The Delhi High Court sought the NIA's response on appeals by separatist Asiya Andrabi and two aides challenging their conviction and sentences (life and 30 years) in a UAPA terror case. The court also issued notice on their plea to suspend sentences.

High Court Seeks NIA Response

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on appeals filed by Kashmiri separatist leader and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chief Asiya Andrabi and her two associates challenging their conviction and sentence in a terror case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice to the NIA on Andrabi's appeal against the trial court order sentencing her to life imprisonment. The Bench also sought the agency's response to the appeals filed by her co-convicts, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, who have challenged the trial court's order sentencing them to 30 years' imprisonment each.

The High Court also issued notice on the convicts' applications seeking suspension of their sentences pending disposal of the appeals. The Bench condoned the delay in filing the appeals, noting that the appellants' immediate family members are based in Jammu and Kashmir and did not have adequate facilities to initiate appellate proceedings within the prescribed period. It directed that the trial court records be requisitioned and ordered that any electronic evidence forming part of the record be preserved separately. The appellants have also been directed to file affidavits disclosing their past antecedents. The matter has now been listed for further hearing in October.

Background of the Terror Case

The appeals challenge the trial court's judgment dated January 14, by which Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen were convicted in the case investigated by the NIA. According to the prosecution, the case stemmed from an NIA investigation initiated on the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after intelligence inputs alleged that members of the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat were using online platforms and public events to promote secession of Jammu and Kashmir, encourage militancy and spread anti-India propaganda.

On March 24, an NIA court sentenced Andrabi to life imprisonment, while Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen were each awarded 30 years' imprisonment after being convicted in the case. The prosecution alleged that Andrabi, founder and alleged chief of the banned organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat, was involved in a terror conspiracy and offences relating to waging war against the Government of India. She was arrested in 2018, and the NIA invoked provisions of the IPC relating to criminal conspiracy, waging war, promoting enmity and sedition, along with provisions of the UAPA.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh pronounced the sentence after holding the three accused guilty on January 14, 2026. Although the trial was conducted at Patiala House Courts, the sentencing order was delivered at Karkardooma Courts following the judge's transfer. Earlier, on December 21, 2020, the NIA court had framed charges against Andrabi and her two associates under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 120B, 121, 121A, 124A, 153B and 505, as well as relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. According to the NIA chargesheet, the accused allegedly used social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, along with television channels, including some based in Pakistan, to disseminate speeches and messages that, according to the agency, promoted secessionist and anti-India narratives. (ANI)