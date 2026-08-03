Vigilance Commissioner A S Rajeev has taken charge as the new acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), succeeding Praveen Kumar Srivastava whose tenure has ended. Rajeev, a former bank CEO, was appointed as a Vigilance Commissioner in February 2024.

Vigilance Commissioner A S Rajeev Assumes New Role

Vigilance Commissioner A S Rajeev on Monday took charge as the new acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) following a vacancy in the post due to the completion of the tenure of incumbent Praveen Kumar Srivastava.

New Acting CVC's Profile

Rajeev, former Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, was appointed as Vigilance Commissioner by the President of India on February 9, 2024. He joined the Commission on March 11, 2024 as Vigilance Commissioner. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has an MBA in Banking and Finance. He has over 38 years of experience in four banks: Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

Centre authorises Rajeev to take charge as acting Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission to prevent any disruption in the Commission's operations while the administration finalises a permanent chief. He will remain in the role of interim Central Vigilance Commissioner until a permanent successor is officially appointed or new directives are issued.

Official Notification

In a July 31 notification, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had announced the appointment of Rajeev as acting Central Vigilance Commissioner with effect from August 3. "In exercise of the powers conferred by the sub-section (1) of Section 10 of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003 (45 of 2003), the President is pleased to authorize A.S. Rajeev, Vigilance Commissioner, Central Vigilance Commission, to act as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, in the vacancy to be caused due to completion of the tenure of Praveen Kumar Srivastava, Central Vigilance Commissioner, with effect from the date of occurrence of vacancy, i.e., 3rd day of August, 2026, until the appointment of the Central Vigilance Commissioner," reads the DoPT notification.

About the Outgoing CVC

Rajeev has taken over the charge from Srivastava, an IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre of 1988-batch who was appointed as Vigilance Commissioner by the President of India on July 21, 2022. Srivastava joined the Commission on August 3, 2022 as Vigilance Commissioner and Officiated as Central Vigilance Commissioner with effect from December 25, 2022. Srivastava had taken oath as Central Vigilance Commissioner on May 29, 2023.

Role of the Central Vigilance Commission

The Central Vigilance Commission plays a key role in the creation of a credible deterrence against corruption through strict and prompt enforcement of anti-corruption laws and regulations. It ensures effective preventive measures to minimise the scope for corruption, raise public awareness to inculcate ethical values and reduce society's tolerance for corruption, encourage participation of citizens, civil society and all stakeholders in the fight against corruption, as well as continuously enhance the standards of vigilance administration by strengthening the institutional and regulatory framework, and developing the human resource.

The Commission also focuses of promoting international cooperation in anti-corruption for effective enforcement, sharing of information, exchange of global best practices and capacity building of personnel. (ANI)