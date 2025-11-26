Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked the TMC over an MLA's plan to rebuild the Babri Masjid, claiming Bengal's ruling party depends on 'infiltrator vote banks'. The BJP slammed the move, while the Congress defended it as religious freedom.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday slammed the Trinamool Congress over one of its MLAs' remarks on the 'Babri Masjid' and said that such comments clearly show that the ruling party in Bengal is dependent on the "infiltrator vote banks".

Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh said that TMC legislators' remarks are unfortunate, and such people have no right to live in India. "Bengal has become a hub of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. They have been facilitated with ID cards and other documents, allowing them to stay illegally. The TMC is dependent on these infiltrator vote banks. Mamata Banerjee does everything unconstitutional and against Hindus to appease these illegal infiltrators. TMC MLAs' claim to rebuild the Babri Masjid is unfortunate. Those who call themselves the sons of Babar and Aurangzeb have no right to live in India," Singh said.

TMC MLA's Controversial Announcement

The remarks came after TMC MLA Kabir triggered controversy by announcing that he would lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, marking 33 years since the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," he said.

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by the Kar Sevaks.

Political Reactions Mount

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir for claiming to build the Babri Masjid in West Bengal, calling it appeasement politics for votes. Calling Kabir's remarks "controversial," Poonawalla said that the TMC leader believes in abusing Hindus for his vote bank.

In contrast, Congress leader Udit Raj came to his defence, saying people opposing it are creating "meaningless speculation. "If the foundation stone of a temple can be laid, what's the problem with laying the foundation stone for a mosque? Those who oppose it are creating meaningless speculation. This is religious freedom in this country and in all countries," Raj said.