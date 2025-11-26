The NIA arrested Faridabad resident Soyab, the 7th accused in the Delhi car blast case. He is accused of sheltering the bomber, Umar Un Nabi, before the November 10 terror attack near Red Fort that killed 15 people and injured several others.

In a fresh lead to the deadly car blast near Red Fort in Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Faridabad resident for allegedly sheltering the bomber, Umar Un Nabi, shortly before the terror act on November 10. The accused, identified as Soyab from Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, is the seventh person to be arrested in the case linked to the deadly explosion in a moving Hyundai i20 car that claimed multiple lives and left several others injured, one of the most serious terror attacks in the national capital in recent years.

Investigation Progress and Key Arrests

As per the NIA, the arrested accused "not only harboured Umar but also extended logistical support to facilitate the terrorist's movements ahead of the attack." "The development follows the earlier arrest of six key aides linked to Umar during the course of the investigation into case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI," said the NIA.

Officials said the latest arrest has strengthened the agency's understanding of the operational network behind the bombing. The NIA is continuing to track multiple leads and conduct searches across multiple states, in collaboration with local police forces, to identify additional suspects connected to the conspiracy. Officials said efforts remain underway to fully expose and dismantle the network involved in planning and executing the deadly attack.

Details of Earlier Arrests

Earlier this month, the anti-terror agency arrested six prime accused involved in the Delhi car blast. On November 20, the agency arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir). They were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders issued by the district sessions judge at Patiala House court.

They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent people and left many others injured. Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, NIA had earlier arrested two other accused-- Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack. The seventh accused will be confronted with those arrested earlier by the NIA.

Details of the Terror Attack

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage. A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others iwere injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

The NIA, the next day, took over the case from the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation. As per the anti-terror agency, Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad. The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far questioned 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states. (ANI)