Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurated the Crafted for the Future Weave the Future 3.0 at the National Craft Museum, here on Saturday.

According to the release, the inauguration took place in the august presence of Amrit Raj, DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, along with Radhika Kaul Batra, Chief of Staff, United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office, India; Padmavati Dwivedi, Ecological Restorer; and Swami Prem Parivartan (Peepal Baba), Founder, Give Me Trees Trust.

While inaugurating the exhibition, Giriraj Singh said that today's youth are understanding traditional crafts and presenting contemporary products relevant to global audiences. We currently export crafts worth INR 50000 crore (INR fifty thousand crore), which we should aim to take upto INR 100000 crore (INR one lakh crore). I am confident that we will take the various crafts from India to the world.

About the Exhibition

Crafted for the Future, an initiative of DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is a 10-day exhibition as part of National Handicrafts Week. It will remain open to the public until 21 December 2025, with free entry for all visitors.

Crafted for the Future, the third edition of the broader Weave the Future series, places a renewed emphasis on everyday material culture -- the intrinsic connection between communities, their environments, and the materials that shape daily life. By spotlighting artisans and material innovators from across India, the initiative showcases practices grounded in ecological balance, regional identity, and deep material intelligence.

Speaking at the event, Amrit Raj, DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, said, "Keeping India's craft wisdom alive is not about preserving memory, it is about recognising craft as a living, breathing force shaping our tomorrow. Weave the Future celebrates those who carry this intelligence forward, adapting traditional material cultures for a more balanced, responsible, and connected way of living."

Visitor Experience and Activities

Visitors to Crafted for the Future can experience a range of programming designed to immerse them in the origins, processes, and contemporary potential of India's material cultures, like Immersive installations exploring the journeys of everyday materials. Curated craft marketplace featuring artisans and collectives working with local, regenerative materials Daily film screenings, demonstrations, and conversations on material origins and craft processes.

Additionally, Hands-on workshops led by artisans, designers, and practitioners across ceramics, embroidery, wool, bamboo, natural dyes, food traditions, and more (registration required for workshops).

The event encourages public engagement with material origins and craft-led ecological knowledge systems, fostering a deeper understanding of how sustainable futures can be shaped through conscious relationships with materials and makers. (ANI)