PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 75% rating: Report

US President Joe Biden managed to hold on to the fifth spot with 41 per cent ratings. Right behind Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the sixth position with 39 per cent ratings and in the seventh position is Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with 38 per cent ratings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the list of the most popular world leaders with an approval rating of 75 per cent, a Morning Consult Survey noted. PM Modi is followed by Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on the said list.

While Obrador has 63 per cent ratings, Draghi garnered 54 per cent ratings. The list featured 22 world leaders.

Earlier, PM Modi topped the list of the most popular world leaders in November 2021 and January 2022. This will be the third time that PM Modi made it to the list.

Morning Consult is an online platform that provides real-time data on elections, politicians and current issues. It conducts more than 20,000 interviews daily.

According to reports, the latest approval ratings are based on data collected from August 17 – 23, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country.

All the interviews are done online with a nationally representative sample of adults. In India, the sample represents the literate population.

"Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States," the website further noted.