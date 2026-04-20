A man accused of raping and murdering his four‑year‑old niece was killed in a police encounter at Teela Mod. The shootout followed a reward increase and came amid scrutiny of Ghaziabad police by the Supreme Court.

A man accused of raping and murdering his four‑year‑old niece was shot dead in a police encounter at Teela Mod on Sunday. The incident occurred just a day after the reward for his arrest was raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

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According to police, the crime branch‑SWAT team acted on specific intelligence about the suspect’s movements. He was intercepted while riding a motorcycle with two associates. When signalled to stop, the men allegedly opened fire. The motorcycle skidded, but the riders continued shooting with country‑made pistols.

Gunfight And Aftermath

UP Police returned fire in self‑defence, taking cover behind vehicles. The accused, a Muzaffarnagar resident known by multiple aliases, was hit in both legs and taken to hospital, where he died during treatment. Two others managed to escape in the dark.

Two policemen were injured in the exchange, while another was saved by his bulletproof jacket. Officials confirmed that 15 rounds were fired during the encounter.

The man had been on the run since the child’s body was discovered under a parked car earlier this month. Investigators said he lured the girl away from her home, raped and strangled her, then dumped the body. The autopsy confirmed sexual assault and death by strangulation.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Pocso Act. Police also revealed the accused had prior criminal cases, including stabbing his sister‑in‑law in 2025 and a separate molestation charge.

Family Reaction

The child’s father said justice had been delivered, adding that the accused did not deserve to live after committing such a crime.

The encounter comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court criticising Ghaziabad police and local hospitals for their handling of another rape‑murder case, describing their response as “indifferent, inhuman, and insensitive.”