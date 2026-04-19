A seven‑car crash at the Nurburgring claimed Finnish driver Juha Miettinen’s life. Organisers suspended racing, while Max Verstappen escaped injury. Tributes poured in from BMW Motorsport and fellow drivers after the tragedy.

Finnish driver Juha Miettinen lost his life in a seven‑car crash during the Nurburgring Langstrecken‑Serie race in Germany on Saturday. The 66‑year‑old, competing in a BMW 325i, was caught in a collision during the early stages of qualifying. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived and passed away at the circuit’s medical centre.

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Six other drivers involved in the accident were taken for precautionary checks at the medical centre and nearby hospitals. Organisers confirmed none were in life‑threatening condition. Among them was four‑time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, who escaped without injury.

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Race Suspended And Tributes Paid

The ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring issued a statement confirming the incident occurred during the first race of the qualifiers on April 18. Race control halted proceedings to allow recovery and rescue operations, and the event was suspended for the remainder of the day. A minute’s silence will be observed during Sunday’s grid formation in honour of Miettinen.

Verstappen expressed his condolences on Instagram, writing that motorsport’s dangers are a reminder of its risks, while sending heartfelt sympathy to Miettinen’s family. BMW Motorsport also paid tribute, calling the news heartbreaking and describing Miettinen as a valued member of their racing family.

The Nurburgring Nordschleife, stretching nearly 13 miles through wooded hills with more than 150 corners, is regarded as one of the most demanding circuits in the world. Its unforgiving layout has long been a test of endurance and skill. Formula One abandoned the track after 1976, the year Niki Lauda suffered severe burns in a crash there.