user
user icon

Ghaziabad factory boiler blast kills three workers; probe underway

A tragic boiler explosion at a roller factory in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar area claimed the lives of three workers on Friday. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the blast occurred in the early hours, killing the workers on the spot.

Ghaziabad factory boiler blast kills three workers; probe underway anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 28, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Ghaziabad: Three workers, working in a factory in Ghaziabad, died on Friday due to a boiler blast in a roller factory, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gyan Prakash told ANI, "Three workers died on the spot in a boiler blast incident in this factory today."

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday (Mar 28) morning in the factory located in the Modinagar area of Ghaziabad. Investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Separate fire incident reported in Lucknow

In a separate incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on March 27, a fire broke out in the basement of a Silver Apartment in Hazratganj area, causing damage to parked vehicles.

The blaze gutted seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers, while firefighters successfully saved 10 other vehicles from burning. After an hour of relentless efforts, the fire department managed to douse the flames. According to reports, the fire started on the ground floor, and thick smoke spread across all five floors of the apartment.

Also Read: UP woman threatens alcoholic husband with same fate as Meerut murder: 'Will chop you in pieces, seal in drum'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Three donors, including Sri Lankan, donate Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams snt

Three donors, including Sri Lankan, donate Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

HAL belief fuels Tejas mk1a india sky warrior rises with contract revamp and engine power snt

HAL’s belief fuels Tejas Mk1A: India’s sky warrior rises with contract revamp and engine power

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Video of toddler being placed in garbage bin at Theni daycare sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Video of toddler being placed in garbage bin at Theni daycare sparks outrage (WATCH)

Mamata Banerjee heckled at Oxford event: BJP attacks WB CM, says following Rahul Gandhi's footsteps (WATCH) snt

Mamata Banerjee heckled at Oxford event: BJP attacks WB CM, says following Rahul Gandhi's footsteps (WATCH)

'We are on brink of 'one person, one family': SC expresses concern over eroding family values in India anr

'We are on brink of 'one person, one family': SC expresses concern over eroding family values in India

Recent Stories

Three donors, including Sri Lankan, donate Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams snt

Three donors, including Sri Lankan, donate Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Jewel Thief Release date OUT: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's film to stream on this OTT platform; Read on NTI

'Jewel Heist: The Heist Begins' Release date OUT: Saif Ali Khan's film to stream on this OTT platform

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool's record Isak bid to Barca's woes snt

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool's record Isak bid to Barca's woes

IPL 2025: LSG's Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success after win against SRH HRD

IPL 2025: LSG's Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success after win against SRH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Australia vacation pictures connecting with nature; Kangaroos to koalas MEG

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Australia vacation pictures connecting with nature; Kangaroos to koalas

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon