A security guard allegedly shot the branch manager dead following a heated dispute over leave and salary deductions at a Punjab & Sind Bank branch in Loni Border in Ghaziabad on Monday afternoon.

A security guard allegedly shot the branch manager dead following a heated dispute over leave and salary deductions at a Punjab & Sind Bank branch in Loni Border in Ghaziabad on Monday afternoon. The victim, Abhishek Kumar (36), was inside his cabin at the Balram Nagar Colony branch when the guard, Ravindra Hudda, stormed in with a licensed firearm and opened fire in full view of staff members and customers.

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According to police, the incident unfolded around 1.30 pm. Kumar, a resident of Patna, was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (rural), said Kumar had been serving as the branch manager since August 2025.

Hudda, 45, a resident of Baghpat, had retired from the Army in 2018 and had been working as a security guard at the bank for the past three months.

Heated Phone Argument Before Shooting

Police investigations revealed that Hudda had skipped work on Monday, prompting Kumar to call him repeatedly. Around 1.15 pm, Hudda arrived at the bank on a motorcycle with an associate, Shishpal Dheemer, and walked straight into the manager’s cabin.

"There was another argument inside the cabin, after which Hudda said he did not want to work anymore. He then went to another room in the building, collected his licensed gun, returned to the cabin and shot the manager while he was sitting on his chair," Tiwari said.

More than 10 customers and seven bank employees were present inside the branch when the shooting took place.

CCTV footage from the bank captured Hudda, dressed in a yellow T-shirt, calmly walking out of the branch with the firearm after the shooting. His associate was seen sitting outside the manager’s cabin during the incident.

Anger Over Salary Deductions

During questioning, some bank employees told police that Hudda frequently skipped duty without informing his seniors and often reacted aggressively when questioned.

Police said Hudda claimed he was deeply upset with Kumar’s conduct.

"He claimed the manager scolded him whenever he took leave and deducted Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 from his monthly salary of Rs 12,000," a senior officer said.

Nearly three hours after the murder, police tracked Hudda down outside a liquor shop in Loni Border, where he was found drinking.

"He bought liquor after the shooting and started drinking. The weapon and bike used by him were also seized," an officer said.

Police have registered an FIR under BNS Section 103 (murder) and launched further investigation into the case.