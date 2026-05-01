A couple from Ghaziabad thought an offbeat wedding in a cemetery would be memorable. Now, after the video went viral, they're facing massive criticism from locals in Uttarakhand and an official investigation.

Everyone dreams of a destination wedding, a small, private affair with just close family and friends. People don't mind spending a lot of money to make it perfect. But sometimes, in the quest to do something different, things can go horribly wrong. That's exactly what happened in Uttarakhand. In Almora, a couple chose a cemetery as their wedding venue.

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The wedding, organised by a resort, is now facing a storm of criticism. We've all heard of people getting married in the sky or underwater to make news. But this couple from Ghaziabad has become infamous for tying the knot in a graveyard. They chose a cemetery in Marchula, at the confluence of the Ramganga and Badangarh rivers, as their wedding venue. All the ceremonies, including the garland exchange, were held right there.

What Happened NEXT

The whole issue blew up after a video of the wedding went viral on social media, leaving people shocked. Locals are furious, saying the wedding is an insult to their religious beliefs and traditions. The incident has sparked a major debate. While a few are calling it 'unique', the majority see it as a violation of social and religious norms. Protests have erupted in several places against the controversial wedding. Locals say that holding a celebration in a place where last rites are performed is unacceptable and questions their faith.

They are demanding that the administration take strict action. Taking the matter seriously, the authorities have launched an investigation. Tehsildar Abid Ali stated that prior permission is required to hold any event in a public place. "Holding an event in a cemetery without permission is a violation of the law. We will question the officials concerned and take action as per the law," he said.

Meanwhile, the resort manager, Rakesh Sharma, who organised the wedding, explained his side. He said that the couple was given full details about the location beforehand and that they themselves chose the spot. This incident also raises some serious questions about the fast-growing trend of destination weddings in Uttarakhand.