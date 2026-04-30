A bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in three fatalities and 30 injuries. The vehicle was travelling from Morena to Ujjain. Eight people are in serious condition and have been referred for advanced treatment.

A bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, killing three people and injuring 30 others, a police officer said.

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Police Confirm Casualties

According to Biaora police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad, the bus was travelling from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain when the accident occurred near Kachri. "... A bus carrying a wedding party from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain met with an accident near Kachri. Around 30 people were injured, with eight reported in serious condition. The rest are receiving treatment and are said to be stable." Dhakad told ANI.

"Three people have been killed", he added.

Accident and Aftermath Details

"The accident took place at around 5:30 AM, when a bus operated by Darmay Travels, carrying members of the Tomar family," he added.

Dhakad also said that the injured are undergoing treatment in Biaora Hospital, while some have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment. "Around eight people have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment, while the remaining are undergoing treatment at Biaora Hospital," he said.

Further details about the accident are awaited. (ANI)