'Getting an ass to run a horse's race': Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday (March 27) slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP recently, and said that he should fight the "court's action in the court" instead of speaking against Veer Savarkar.

    Speaking to reporters, Puri said, "You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight Court's action in the Court, you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar."

    Rahul Gandhi was on March 24, disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

    "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Rahul Gandhi had said at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

    After his disqualification, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was not Veer Savarkar and that he will not apologise.

    Addressing a press conference in the national capital a day after he was convicted in a defamation case and subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday "My name in not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone."

    He also said that his exclusion from Parliament was intended to divert attention away from the Adani controversy and that he is not afraid of going to jail.

    Meanwhile, Congress leaders of both the Houses attended the Parliament session by wearing black clothes in protest against the court's decision.

