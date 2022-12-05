German Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in India, mobility agreement on agenda

According to Annalena Baerbock, visiting India is like witnessing one-sixth of the world. India will overtake China as the world's most populated country as early as next year. Undoubtedly, India will play a critical role in shaping international order in the 21st century, in the Indo-Pacific, and beyond.

Baerbock also praised India, saying it's 'impressive' that India managed to lift more than 400 million people out of absolute poverty in the last 15 years. She said, "It indicates that social pluralism, freedom, and democracy are drivers for economic progress, peace, and stability."

"Working on this together while simultaneously improving human rights is also our task," she said in her statement on her visit to India.

The German foreign minister arrived in India this morning and is slated to hold wide-ranging talks with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

"We aim to strengthen our economic, environmental, and security policy collaboration with India beyond our strategic alliance," she added, referring to India as a natural partner of Germany.

According to Baerbock, both sides would sign a mobility agreement 'to make it easier for our people to study, do research, and work in each other's country.'

The German foreign minister lauded India's contribution in aiding the G20 meeting in Bali last month in adopting a 'clearer' stance against Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"Despite its internal social issues, India is a role model and a bridge for many countries worldwide as an emerging economic power and a robust democracy. And a natural German partner," she added.

The German foreign minister observed that the Indian administration had set ambitious goals for its people not only in the G20 but also at home.

"When it comes to growing renewable energies, India aims to accelerate the energy transformation even more than previously. Germany is on India's side," she stated.

"Because the dramatic repercussions of the climate crisis affect us all, affecting livelihoods in Europe and India," explained Baerbock.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi welcomed her to India in a tweet. "A warm welcome to German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock on her first official visit to New Delhi. An opportunity to discuss regional and global events and the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership," he said.

Additionally, the German foreign minister went to Rajghat and paid respect to the Father of the Nation.

(With inputs from PTI)

