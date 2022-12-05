Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    German Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in India, mobility agreement on agenda

    According to Annalena Baerbock, visiting India is like witnessing one-sixth of the world. India will overtake China as the world's most populated country as early as next year. Undoubtedly, India will play a critical role in shaping international order in the 21st century, in the Indo-Pacific, and beyond.
     

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday said that India would have a strong influence in shaping the world order in the 21st century, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Baerbock also praised India, saying it's 'impressive' that India managed to lift more than 400 million people out of absolute poverty in the last 15 years. She said, "It indicates that social pluralism, freedom, and democracy are drivers for economic progress, peace, and stability."

    "Working on this together while simultaneously improving human rights is also our task," she said in her statement on her visit to India. 

    The German foreign minister arrived in India this morning and is slated to hold wide-ranging talks with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. 

    "We aim to strengthen our economic, environmental, and security policy collaboration with India beyond our strategic alliance," she added, referring to India as a natural partner of Germany.

    According to Baerbock, both sides would sign a mobility agreement 'to make it easier for our people to study, do research, and work in each other's country.'

    The German foreign minister lauded India's contribution in aiding the G20 meeting in Bali last month in adopting a 'clearer' stance against Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

    Furthermore, she added, "Visiting India is equivalent to seeing one-sixth of the planet. As early as next year, India will overtake China as the world's most populous country." "There is no doubt that India will play a key role in defining the world order in the 21st century, in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," she said.

    "And it's great that India has managed to bring more than 400 million people out of absolute poverty in the last 15 years, nearly as many as individuals in the EU," Baerbock said.

    The German foreign minister praised India's role at the recent Bali summit. "India showed its readiness to play a global role during the G20 conference in Bali. The clearer positioning of the G20 against Russia's aggressiveness in Ukraine is also thanks to India," she said. 

    "Despite its internal social issues, India is a role model and a bridge for many countries worldwide as an emerging economic power and a robust democracy. And a natural German partner," she added. 

    The German foreign minister observed that the Indian administration had set ambitious goals for its people not only in the G20 but also at home.

    "When it comes to growing renewable energies, India aims to accelerate the energy transformation even more than previously. Germany is on India's side," she stated.

    "Because the dramatic repercussions of the climate crisis affect us all, affecting livelihoods in Europe and India," explained Baerbock.

    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi welcomed her to India in a tweet. "A warm welcome to German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock on her first official visit to New Delhi. An opportunity to discuss regional and global events and the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership," he said.

    Additionally, the German foreign minister went to Rajghat and paid respect to the Father of the Nation.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
