Stephanie Frappart, first woman set to referee men's World Cup game, takes social media by storm

Stephanie Frappart will take charge of the Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage encounter between Costa Rica and Germany on December 2, becoming the first woman to take control of a men's World Cup game in the competition's 92-year history.

Stephanie Frappart, a French referee, was chosen to oversee the match between Germany and Costa Rica on Thursday. She will make history as the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup game at the Qatar 2022 showpiece event.

During the Group E match at Al Bayt Stadium, the 38-year-old will be assisted on the field by Brazilian Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina.

Frappart has made history at the tournament, becoming the first female official for a men's World Cup match when she was the fourth official for the goalless draw between Mexico and Poland last Tuesday.

Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are two of the three female referees FIFA named on its roster of 36 for the competition, which will also include Qatar.

The French official's name is already recorded in historical books. Stephanie Frappart presided over the Netherlands' 2-0 victory over Latvia in Amsterdam in March 2021 to make history as the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup qualifier.

When Italian champions Juventus defeated Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in the group stage in Turin in December 2020, Stephanie Frappart made history as the first female official to oversee a men's Champions League match. She also officiated the Super Cup game between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2019 and the US versus Netherlands women's World Cup final in the same year.

Before the competition began, Frappart expressed her hope that having female referees in Qatar would "make things happen" more generally. "It's a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country," she said.

Costa Rica vs Germany is among the most crucial group-stage matches left in the competition. Germany is now last in Group E and needs to win to hope to make the Qatar World Cup 2022's round of 16. Additionally, Costa Rica needs at least a draw to have a shot at moving on. However, both teams will have to wait until the game's conclusion between Spain and Japan to learn the final result.

Stephanie Frappart has taken social media by storm, with several football fans applauding FIFA for this 'historic' move and a few trolling the Frenchwoman ahead of crucial Costa Rica vs Germany clash.

"But Qatar don't respect women's rights," noted one Twitter user, while another added, "They are killing the sport."

A third user stated, "Love this!!! Get them in the Prem to sort the shit Refs out!" while a fourth added, "Good plan to make Germany knockout in their last group game."

